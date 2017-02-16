UAE's Strata inks deal to develop 3D printing technology

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Aerospace manufacturing firm signs agreement with India-based Reliance Defence Limited
Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero-structures manufacturing company owned by Mubadala Development Company, has signed an agreement which will look at using 3D printing technology to create aircraft parts.
The deal inked with India's Reliance Defence Limited is part of plans to collaborate on advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities between India and the UAE.
The agreement continues to deepen the bilateral ties developed between the UAE and India at both a political and economic level, according to a statement carried by state news agency WAM.
The potential partnership, which follows extensive discussions between the two companies, will look at opportunities in the production of carbon fibre composites aerostructures, prepegs as well as 3D printing of aerospace components and airframe panels.
The Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park, located at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur, is being considered by Reliance for a new facility to support its aerospace ambitions, and forms part of the emerging aerospace industry in India, the statement added.
Badr Al Olama, CEO of Strata, said: "We are keen to grow our capabilities globally with Reliance and expand our operational footprint by capitalising on innovative, cost-effective solutions that can benefit our customers whilst enhancing our financial performance.
"Working together with Reliance, we see a significant opportunity that can lead to the creation of a new tier-one global supplier: designing, developing and manufacturing major aircraft components - such as wings and empennages - for the next generation of aircrafts."
Rajesh K Dhingra, president, Reliance Defence & Aerospace, added: "India’s composites industry is at a nascent stage... The project has the potential to bring in significant foreign direct investment and cutting edge technology in this niche composite aircraft manufacturing segment. 3D printing enables us to produce assembly and machining fixtures in one-quarter the time and at one-half the cost as conventional machining."
Under the memorandum of understanding, Strata and Reliance will consider new opportunities in the commercial aerospace market, address the emerging market for 3D printing of aircraft components, address obsolescence management and consider other areas of growth related to both the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and "Make in India" initiative.
Over the Room Rate, you have 10% Municipality Charge, 10% Service Charge and Tourism Dirham Fee of between AED 15-20 (USD 4.08 ~ 5.45) depending on what... moreThursday, 16 February 2017 8:53 AM - Ray Chaudhuri
The first step to the UAE becoming less attractive for business. Taxes require rules and the fair implementation of rules, given that many more simple... moreThursday, 16 February 2017 8:54 AM - Abu Tafif
He is an honest guy stating that India is full of corruption. This corruption is echoed by Transparency International Corruption Perceptions index also... moreThursday, 16 February 2017 1:22 PM - Rahul Shankar
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Indeed it does and many people transit overnight in DXB - hence my question.
more
read the article again....which notes that the part of initially given and fitted into Emirates and passengers boarded, but then upon Delta HQ instruction... moreMonday, 13 February 2017 1:03 PM - SA1
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
Kim K, 'famous only for being famous' is a long way from my ideal or favourite person, but the facts remain that she gave up her own time to visit the... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 8:01 AM - Lord Wonko
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules