UAE's Strata inks deal to develop 3D printing technology

Aerospace manufacturing firm signs agreement with India-based Reliance Defence Limited

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 16 February 2017 3:23 PM

Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero-structures manufacturing company owned by Mubadala Development Company, has signed an agreement which will look at using 3D printing technology to create aircraft parts.

The deal inked with India's Reliance Defence Limited is part of plans to collaborate on advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities between India and the UAE.

The agreement continues to deepen the bilateral ties developed between the UAE and India at both a political and economic level, according to a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The potential partnership, which follows extensive discussions between the two companies, will look at opportunities in the production of carbon fibre composites aerostructures, prepegs as well as 3D printing of aerospace components and airframe panels.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park, located at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur, is being considered by Reliance for a new facility to support its aerospace ambitions, and forms part of the emerging aerospace industry in India, the statement added.

Badr Al Olama, CEO of Strata, said: "We are keen to grow our capabilities globally with Reliance and expand our operational footprint by capitalising on innovative, cost-effective solutions that can benefit our customers whilst enhancing our financial performance.

"Working together with Reliance, we see a significant opportunity that can lead to the creation of a new tier-one global supplier: designing, developing and manufacturing major aircraft components - such as wings and empennages - for the next generation of aircrafts."

Rajesh K Dhingra, president, Reliance Defence & Aerospace, added: "India’s composites industry is at a nascent stage... The project has the potential to bring in significant foreign direct investment and cutting edge technology in this niche composite aircraft manufacturing segment. 3D printing enables us to produce assembly and machining fixtures in one-quarter the time and at one-half the cost as conventional machining."

Under the memorandum of understanding, Strata and Reliance will consider new opportunities in the commercial aerospace market, address the emerging market for 3D printing of aircraft components, address obsolescence management and consider other areas of growth related to both the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and "Make in India" initiative.

Related:

Stories

UAE's Strata wins $1bn contracts to supply Airbus aircraft parts

Mubadala unit Strata names new senior execs to drive growth

Mubadala unit inks deal to maintain SriLankan Airlines fleet

Etihad aircraft interiors to be 3D printed in UAE under new deal

Galleries
The power of 3D printing

The power of 3D printing

Companies

Mubadala Development Company

Reliance Industries Limited

Also in Technology

UAE scientists patent invention to 'predict the future'

Video: India launches record 104 satellites into orbit

Also in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah plans new attractions to build on 2016 tourism growth

Dubai residential prices show positive signs in January

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking