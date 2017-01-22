UAE's top 45: LinkedIn reveals country's most powerful profiles

|Home
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Social networking website for professionals features professionals from Etihad Airways, Etisalat, DTCM and DIFC
LinkedIn has released its first ever list of the most powerful profiles in the UAE.
Based on the most views, the world’s largest professional network has revealed its UAE 2016 Power Profiles list, which includes 45 profiles of CEOs from public sector and industries such as marketing and advertising, human resources, technology and lifestyle.
The networking website said the list recognises those members who have invested in their professional identity on LinkedIn to become the most viewed professionals in their respective fields.
“Our LinkedIn Power Profiles list is a celebration of professionals who have understood the importance of investing in their online personal brand and have succeeded in growing their employer’s brand by becoming its ambassadors,” said Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Growth Markets, Southern Europe, Middle East and North Africa.
“These Power Profiles are skilfully growing their professional networks online and sharing insights on areas that they are passionate about. We are excited to launch the first Power Profiles list in the UAE and look forward to seeing more and more members investing in their professional brands.”
Top 45 professionals as released by LinkedIn (in alphabetical order):
Abdulla AlMadani, CEO Corporate Technology Support Services, Roads and Transport Authority
Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Director General, Smart Dubai Office
Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
Haitham Mattar, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority
Hamad Buamim, President & CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce
Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing
Manal Taryam, Chief Executive Officer, Primary Health Care Services Sector at Dubai Health Authority
Dr. Yousif Al Ali, CEO Dubai Taxi Corporation, Roads and Transport Authority
Abdullatif Alsayegh, Founder/CEO, Alsayegh Media
Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding
Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, Chief Executive Officer, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai
Hatem Dowida, CEO International, Etisalat Group
Henrik Christiansen, Chief Executive Officer, Alshaya Enterprises
Linda A. Clark, CEO, Corniche Hospital
Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Fahim, CEO, Paris Gallery Group of Companies
Nigel J. Green, CEO, deVere Group
Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG
Peter Baumgartner, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways
Raed Al Nuaimi, CEO, Dubai Parks and Resorts (PJSC)
Christer Hansen, Global Talent Acquisition Lead & Head of Talent Management IMEA, Damco
Hessa Al Ghurair, Chief Human Resources Officer, Commercial Bank International
John Harker, Chief Human Resources Officer, Al-Futtaim
Nawaz Mahmood, Former Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Independant Food
Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief of HR & Admin, Dubai Islamic Bank
Srinivas Rajagopalan, Senior Vice President, DAMAC Properties
Vaneeta Chhugani, Chief Human Capital Officer, Apparel Group
Wassim Eid, CHRO, Chalhoub Group
Elie Khouri, CEO, OmnicomMediaGroup MENA
Fadi Ghosn, Chief Marketing Officer, Nissan Middle East
Filip Jabbour, CEO, GroupM MENA
Maryam Al Hamly, Section Head, Strategic Communications, Office of the Government Communications
Raja Al Mazrouei, Senior Vice President Marketing & Corporate Communications, DIFC
Anvita Varshney, COO, OLX, Middle East and Africa, Naspers Limited
Arjen Radder, Chief Executive Officer Middle East & Turkey, Philips
Dr. Yousuf Almarzooqi, Senior Vice President, ABB
Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna, President & CEO Gulf, GE
Karim Amin, CEO Global Sales, Power & Gas at Siemens
Mudassir Sheikha, Founder/MD, Careem
Philippe Boué, Managing Director, Middle East Schindler
Thea C. Myhrvold, Founder and CEO, TeachMeNow.com
Alex Iborra, Flagship Manager, Burberry
Pascal Jansen, Executive Chef, Meydan Hotels and Hospitality
Philippe Zuber, President & Chief Operating Officer, One & Only Resorts
Nisreen Shocair, President, Virgin Megastore MENA
Victoria Gandit Lelandais, Head of External Relations, Alserkal Avenue
