UAE's top 45: LinkedIn reveals country's most powerful profiles

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 22 January 2017 4:09 PM
LinkedIn has released its first ever list of the most powerful profiles in the UAE.

Based on the most views, the world’s largest professional network has revealed its UAE 2016 Power Profiles list, which includes 45 profiles of CEOs from public sector and industries such as marketing and advertising, human resources, technology and lifestyle.

The networking website said the list recognises those members who have invested in their professional identity on LinkedIn to become the most viewed professionals in their respective fields.

“Our LinkedIn Power Profiles list is a celebration of professionals who have understood the importance of investing in their online personal brand and have succeeded in growing their employer’s brand by becoming its ambassadors,” said Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Growth Markets, Southern Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

“These Power Profiles are skilfully growing their professional networks online and sharing insights on areas that they are passionate about. We are excited to launch the first Power Profiles list in the UAE and look forward to seeing more and more members investing in their professional brands.”

Top 45 professionals as released by LinkedIn (in alphabetical order):

Public Sector Executives

Abdulla AlMadani, CEO Corporate Technology Support Services, Roads and Transport Authority

Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Director General, Smart Dubai Office

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Haitham Mattar, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing

Manal Taryam, Chief Executive Officer, Primary Health Care Services Sector at Dubai Health Authority

Dr. Yousif Al Ali, CEO Dubai Taxi Corporation, Roads and Transport Authority

CEOs

Abdullatif Alsayegh, Founder/CEO, Alsayegh Media

Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding

Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, Chief Executive Officer, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai

Hatem Dowida, CEO International, Etisalat Group

Henrik Christiansen, Chief Executive Officer, Alshaya Enterprises

Linda A. Clark, CEO, Corniche Hospital

Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Fahim, CEO, Paris Gallery Group of Companies

Nigel J. Green, CEO, deVere Group

Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG

Peter Baumgartner, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways

Raed Al Nuaimi, CEO, Dubai Parks and Resorts (PJSC)

Human Resources

Christer Hansen, Global Talent Acquisition Lead & Head of Talent Management IMEA, Damco

Hessa Al Ghurair, Chief Human Resources Officer, Commercial Bank International

John Harker, Chief Human Resources Officer, Al-Futtaim

Nawaz Mahmood, Former Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Independant Food

Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief of HR & Admin, Dubai Islamic Bank

Srinivas Rajagopalan, Senior Vice President, DAMAC Properties

Vaneeta Chhugani, Chief Human Capital Officer, Apparel Group

Wassim Eid, CHRO, Chalhoub Group

Marketing & Advertising

Elie Khouri, CEO, OmnicomMediaGroup MENA

Fadi Ghosn, Chief Marketing Officer, Nissan Middle East

Filip Jabbour, CEO, GroupM MENA

Maryam Al Hamly, Section Head, Strategic Communications, Office of the Government Communications

Raja Al Mazrouei, Senior Vice President Marketing & Corporate Communications, DIFC

Technology

Anvita Varshney, COO, OLX, Middle East and Africa, Naspers Limited

Arjen Radder, Chief Executive Officer Middle East & Turkey, Philips

Dr. Yousuf Almarzooqi, Senior Vice President, ABB

Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna, President & CEO Gulf, GE

Karim Amin, CEO Global Sales, Power & Gas at Siemens

Mudassir Sheikha, Founder/MD, Careem

Philippe Boué, Managing Director, Middle East Schindler

Thea C. Myhrvold, Founder and CEO, TeachMeNow.com

Lifestyle

Alex Iborra, Flagship Manager, Burberry

Pascal Jansen, Executive Chef, Meydan Hotels and Hospitality

Philippe Zuber, President & Chief Operating Officer, One & Only Resorts

Nisreen Shocair, President, Virgin Megastore MENA

Victoria Gandit Lelandais, Head of External Relations, Alserkal Avenue

