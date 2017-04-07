UAE's Yahlive to launch new set-top TV service in UAE, Saudi Arabia

Yahlive and Entertainment Reality TV Hub says service will serve Pakistanis, Indians, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans and Filipinos living in the GCC

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 7 April 2017 12:33 AM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

UAE-based Yahlive and Entertainment Reality TV Hub (EARTH) have announced a new multi-million-dollar deal to launch a new direct-to-home (DTH) service in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Abu Dhabi satellite operator said it will serve five new communities, including Pakistanis, Indians, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans and Filipinos living in the GCC.

It added in a statement that the launch of the new set-top box is in line with Yahlive’s strategy of bringing top quality in-demand news and entertainment content to different targeted communities.

The new service will roll out in August, with customers being able to watch dozens of new TV channels in Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Sinhali, Bengali, Tagalog and Malayalam.

In terms of programming, both companies said they have worked together on a comprehensive range of premium television content that will cater to the needs of all viewers.

Customers who sign up early will be eligible for a few months of free subscription including a free set-top box, the statement said.

Sami Boustany, Yahlive CEO, said: “After serving Farsi, Afghan, Kurdish, Arabian Maghreb and Balkan communities for many years, we’re honoured to expand our reach to five more communities.

"The programming available with the set-top box is filled with exciting content that will take our viewers back in time, watching their local favourite TV shows. In partnership with EARTH we will soon be launching this new service across other GCC countries."

Mohammad Ahsan, CEO, EARTH added: “We feel that in Yahlive we have found an ideal partner with whom we can put our varied experience to the best use. We are excited to launch this new service on their East beam covering South West Asia and the GCC, and look forward to providing our viewers with unlimited hours of premium content."

Yahlive was launched in 2011 and has been operating as a network to broadcast free-to-air satellite television.

