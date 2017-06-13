UAE, Saudi Arabia ink deal to increase air services

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to increase the number of commercial flights between the two countries.

According to state news agency WAM, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) plan to increase the number of weekly flights to 86.

Saif Al Suwaidi, director-general of the GCAA, said a meeting was held in Riyadh to discuss issues of air transport and ways of enhancing co-operation between the two countries and their carriers.

CEOs of Emirati and Saudi national carriers attended the meeting, he said, and noted that relations between the two civil aviation regulators are "strong and growing".

No date was given for the start of increased number of flights or which airlines would operate them.