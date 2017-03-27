UAE says green energy shift to save $192bn

Country forecasts savings by switching half its power needs to clean energy by mid century

By Bloomberg
  • Monday, 27 March 2017 4:39 PM

The United Arab Emirates forecasts that savings generated by switching half its power needs to clean energy by mid century will outstrip the investment costs.

The Gulf state plans to invest $150 billion in renewable power to 2050, weening the country from dependency on subsidized natural gas power in stages, Minister of Energy Suhail Al-Mazrouei said at a conference in Berlin. Clean energy sources will help it save $192 billion, he said.

The UAE leadership is “bullish” about achieving the goal after realizing that the nation can forgo subsidies in the switch to clean power from LNG, Al-Mazrouei said. Sticking to the strategy will “save the environment and at the same time save us lots of money,” he said.

As the costs for solar power fall rapidly, Gulf and Middle East states are reevaluating their power strategies, which currently rely subsidiaries for electricity generated with liquid natural gas. The UAE has set an “incredibly ambitious” clean power target, starting from scratch just a few years ago, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

In September, Chinese panel maker JinkoSolar Holding Co. and Japanese developer Marubeni Corp. won a tender for a solar plant in Abu Dhabi with a record bid of 2.42 US cents a kilowatt-hour. About $1 billion has been invested in utility-scale solar in the UAE since 2007.

Middle East states need to break their reliance on subsidized gas power, where inefficiencies are endemic in the Middle East, Al-Mazrouei said.

“We have so many open-cycle power plants it doesn’t make sense to continue with them - they’ve very low efficiency,” said the former Abu Dhabi Investment Authority executive. “The reason they are there is because gas is subsidized.”

In future, the UAE will review every proposed LNG power project as a project that’s not subsidized, he said. The government also wants to drop support for power tariffs, he said.

“Many low hanging fruits” exist as potential savings in gas-powered generation, transmission and demand-side management, the minister said.

Related:

Stories

UAE says to spend $163bn on clean energy revolution

Construction of phase 3 of giant Dubai solar park to start by end-Jan

Harnessing a solar future in the Gulf

Dubai's DEWA invites bids for phase 4 of giant solar park

Galleries
Biggest solar project in the GCC

Biggest solar project in the GCC

Companies

Ministry of Energy - UAE

Also in Energy

Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut

Kuwait sees $50-55 oil as 'good' for producers

Also in UAE

Emirates Global Aluminium mandates US banks for IPO: sources

Dubai's Arqaam Capital launches global hedge fund in rare move

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Saudi Arabia has long toyed with the renewable energy sector...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking