UAE says to issue verdict in Al Qaeda cell case on June 23

UAE Supreme Federal Court to deliver decision on nine people accused of joining terrorist group

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 17 June 2014 1:38 PM

The State Security Department of the UAE Supreme Federal Court, presided over by Chief Justice Falah Al Hajri, will issue its verdict in the case of the nine people accused of joining Al Qaeda, creating Al Qaeda branch cell and channeling funds to Al Nusra Front, on June 23.

Eight of the nine appeared in person in court on Monday. All of them are nationals of Arab countries while one of them remains at large, news agency WAM reported.

The court's decision followed two hearings during which it heard appeals from six defence lawyers on behalf of the defendants.

The nine are accused of collecting donations and recruiting fighters for Al Nusra Front in Syria, with two members of the group also charged with setting up and managing a website dedicated to promoting Al Qaeda and helping recruit men to fight abroad.

Al Nusra Front, one of the main groups fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, is an affiliate of Al Qaeda and has been designated by the United States and by Arab countries as a terrorist group.

