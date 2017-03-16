UAE says soldier killed in action in Yemen

The Emirati armed forces said on Thursday that one of its soldiers was killed while on duty with the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen for the past two years.

The armed forces identified the soldier as Zakariya Suleiman al-Zaabi in a statement carried by state news agency WAM, but it did not provide details of the circumstances of his death.

Some 85 Emirati soldiers have been killed since the coalition launched its intervention in support of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in March 2015.

Nearly 7,700 people have been killed since the intervention began, including at least 1,564 children, according to United Nations figures.

Despite the coalition's superior firepower, the rebels and their allies still control the capital Sanaa and much of the northern and central highlands as well as the port of Hodeida.