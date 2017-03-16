UAE says soldier killed in action in Yemen

Armed forces identifies the soldier as Zakariya Suleiman al-Zaabi

By AFP
  • Thursday, 16 March 2017 6:12 PM

The Emirati armed forces said on Thursday that one of its soldiers was killed while on duty with the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen for the past two years.

The armed forces identified the soldier as Zakariya Suleiman al-Zaabi in a statement carried by state news agency WAM, but it did not provide details of the circumstances of his death.

Some 85 Emirati soldiers have been killed since the coalition launched its intervention in support of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in March 2015.

Nearly 7,700 people have been killed since the intervention began, including at least 1,564 children, according to United Nations figures.

Despite the coalition's superior firepower, the rebels and their allies still control the capital Sanaa and much of the northern and central highlands as well as the port of Hodeida.

Related:

Stories

UAE President dedicates Year of Giving to UAE martyrs

UAE says soldier has died on 'routine' training mission

UAE Armed Forces signs $207m food supply deals

UAE Commemoration Day 'is beginning of new era', says Dubai ruler

Galleries
UAE mourns 45 servicemen

UAE mourns 45 servicemen

In pictures: UAE military team - scaling Everest

In pictures: UAE military team - scaling Everest

Companies

UAE Armed Forces

Also in Culture & Society

Video: Gazan women run a women-only coffee shop

UAE president returns home after a private visit abroad

Also in UAE

UAE's Azizi says Palm project will be completed by end-2017

Plans revealed for first 'green' Masdar City community

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique...

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking