UAE says two soldiers dead in Yemen

A soldier from the United Arab Emirates died while taking part in a Saudi-led military operation in Yemen, state news agency WAM reported on Friday, without clarifying the circumstances of his death.
A second Emirati soldier in Yemen died of a heart attack, the report said.
The UAE is a member of a mostly Gulf Arab military coalition led by Saudi Arabia that is backing Yemen's internationally recognised government in a nearly two-year war against the Iran-allied Houthi group.
In coordination with local Yemeni fighters, Emirati soldiers have played the main role this month in capturing the port town of al-Mokha, part of a strategic push to deny Houthi forces access to Yemen's Red Sea ports.
