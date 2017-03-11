UAE sees best business conditions since September 2015

New business survey says non-oil private sector continued to improve in February

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 11 March 2017 11:04 AM

Business conditions in the UAE’s non-oil private sector continued to improve in February, with a sharp increase in inflows of new work underpinning a robust expansion of output, according to a new survey

Data from the Emirates NBD UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed that strong demand conditions and a favourable economic environment encouraged companies to scale up purchasing activity and hire additional workers over the month.

On the price front, average selling prices rose for the first time in almost one-and-a-half years as firms passed on to clients part of their additional cost burdens.

The headline seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD UAE PMI rose to 56.0 from 55.3 in January. 

Khatija Haque, head of MENA Research at Emirates NBD, said: “The rise in the UAE PMI to the highest level since September 2015 suggests that demand has strengthened, both domestically and abroad.  Higher oil prices have likely contributed to improved sentiment and business activity over the last few months.”  

New business inflows rose sharply and at the fastest rate since September 2015, which survey participants linked to strong underlying demand and better economic conditions.

With new export orders also expanding markedly over the month, companies raised output further to an 18-month peak. 

Greater output requirements encouraged firms to purchase more inputs and hire extra staff, the survey said.

UAE non-oil private sector companies said they expect the favourable economic scenario to be sustained over the coming 12 months, with one-in-five companies forecasting output growth in the year ahead.

Related:

Stories

UAE salaries expected to rise, report says

Dubai companies remain optimistic of growth in Q1 2017, says DED

UAE non-oil sector growth reaches highest level since July

Dubai's digital drive forecast to be worth extra $4.8bn by 2019

Companies

Emirates NBD

Also in Politics & Economics

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi private sector growth hits 18 month high in February

Also in UAE

UAE retailers urged to offer more rewards as competition intensifies

UAE theme park spending forecast to hit $637m by 2020

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique...

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Order books for the issue totalled $20bn, showing that Oman can...

Closing the Gulf's gender gap

Closing the Gulf's gender gap

GCC states fell behind in closing the gap between women and men...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking