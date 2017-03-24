UAE set to launch gender balance guide in September

UAE Gender Balance Council says guide has been produced in cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

The UAE will officially launch a comprehensive set of guidelines and concrete actions aimed at helping UAE organisations adopt a gender-sensitive approach at their workplace in September.

The UAE Gender Balance Council said the guide has been produced in cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In a statement, the Council said it will host various workshops for representatives from federal entities, to introduce the guide and discuss how to effectively implement it.

A recent report by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Middle East that said women represent only 2 percent of board positions across the Gulf region and only account for only 17 percent of all executive roles in the UAE.

At its recent meeting, recommendations on the proposed law to introduce nurseries within the private sector were also reviewed, as well as plans for the Gender Balance Index, including its three initiatives which will support the efforts of individuals and organisations in enhancing gender balance throughout the UAE.

The first initiative includes documenting the efforts of supporting bodies through the "UAE Gender Balance Stamp" while the second involves the implementation of the "UAE Gender Balance Supporters Medal" and the third is the establishment of the "Best Three UAE Gender Balance Initiatives Award".

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Tour of Asia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman advances drive to...

Where is Bahrain headed?

The kingdom has identified jewels in its accelerating non-oil...

Trump, Saudi Arabia in mutual embrace

US President Donald Trump may not be popular in much of the Muslim...

