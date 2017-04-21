UAE shipping firm chases $20m for expansion plan

Three Lines Shipping CEO says seeking investor to boost regional expansion and grow its brand

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 21 April 2017 10:09 AM
Image for illustrative purpose only. (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images)

Image for illustrative purpose only. (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images)

Three Lines Shipping, a UAE-based transportation and logistics company, is looking for an investor to help boost its regional expansion and grow its brand, CEO Rafeeq KK has said.

An investment of between $15-20 million is expected for a majority stake depending on the type of investor, he said in a statement.

TLS said it is looking for an investor with good understanding of the business and practices in the logistics and transportation sector.

The company added that it has been approached by private equity firms but no deal has been agreed so far.

TLS, which employs 150 employees and operates in five Gulf countries, is owned by a group of investors that is looking at Saudi Arabia as a geographical expansion along with key investments in improving its asset bases and business capabilities, the statement added.

Related:

Stories

Maritime industry in Dubai on pace to be worth $66bn

Dubai shipper plans major expansion of UAE facilities

Saudi, US firms sign deal to form ocean freight JV

Dubai set to invest $336m to develop Somali port

Also in Transport

Oman's budget carrier launches Saudi flights, eyes Pakistan

Dubai Int'l retains status as world's third busiest airport

Also in UAE

Dubai's Najibi set to submit phase 2 of $270m Australia project

Revealed: clothing, footwear is UAE's biggest retail sector

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking