UAE Team Emirates boss happy with Giro d'Italia showing

Rider Jan Polanc finishes 11th overall as team enjoys its most successful Grand Tour event

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 29 May 2017 5:41 PM
Jan Polanc conquered the prestigious Giro d'Italia fourth stage to Mount Etna on Tuesday to give the UAE Team Emirates its first ever Grand Tour stage victory.

UAE Team Emirates has completed its most successful Grand Tour cycling event so far as its rider Jan Polanc finished 11th in the Giro d’Italia.

Polanc also claimed a stage victory in the three-week race which was won by Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb.

The 100th Giro d’Italia, one of the three Grand Tours that includes the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana, provided 21 challenging and testing stages for the UAE Team Emirates’ riders.

"This is a Giro to remember for me. I thought nothing could be as great as my first stage victory in 2015 but I was wrong. My win on Mount Etna was an unbelievably incredible moment for me. Wearing and retaining the blue jersey for a few stages in a row made me even more determined to do well," said Polanc in comments published by state news agency WAM.

The UAE Team Emirates was the youngest world tour team to take part in the Giro. The average age of the squad was 26, WAM reported.

The team’s debut at the Giro featured a number of podium positions and memorable finishes including Polanc’s victory on Mount Etna.

Orlando Maini, sports director of UAE Team Emirates, said: "One victory and four second places, an impressive performance from our young riders, and the team’s constant presence in the most important breakaways were the team’s highlights at the 100th Giro d’Italia in a nutshell.

"We are quite satisfied with the results overall. We set out with a few goals at the beginning of the race and I feel that some of those have been met. This was UAE Team Emirates’ debut at the Giro and we tried to honour the commitment to do well for the whole nation and our sponsors."

