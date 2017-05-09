UAE team makes huge breakthrough in world of cycling

Slovenian cyclist Jan Polanc wins stage 4 of Giro d'Italia to give UAE Team Emirates its first Grand Tour stage victory

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 9 May 2017 7:27 PM
Slovenian Jan Polanc conquered the prestigious Giro d'Italia fourth stage to Mount Etna on Tuesday to give the UAE Team Emirates its first ever Grand Tour stage victory.

Climbing specialist Polanc was part of a four-man breakaway that pulled free early in the 181 km ride from Cefalu.

Despite being left on his own for the last 16 km of the 18.1 km climb to the summit, Polanc held on to solo over the finish line in just over 4hr 55min.

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels, of Quick Step, takes over the race lead from teammate Fernando Gaviria, a sprint specialist who was left trailing early on the ride to Europe's highest active volcano.

