UAE team makes huge breakthrough in world of cycling

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Slovenian cyclist Jan Polanc wins stage 4 of Giro d'Italia to give UAE Team Emirates its first Grand Tour stage victory
Slovenian Jan Polanc conquered the prestigious Giro d'Italia fourth stage to Mount Etna on Tuesday to give the UAE Team Emirates its first ever Grand Tour stage victory.
Climbing specialist Polanc was part of a four-man breakaway that pulled free early in the 181 km ride from Cefalu.
Despite being left on his own for the last 16 km of the 18.1 km climb to the summit, Polanc held on to solo over the finish line in just over 4hr 55min.
Luxembourg's Bob Jungels, of Quick Step, takes over the race lead from teammate Fernando Gaviria, a sprint specialist who was left trailing early on the ride to Europe's highest active volcano.
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
"Dubai leads the way when it comes to opening itself to critics, and – as odd as it sounds – that’s a good thing."
I love Dubai and the UAE. I... more
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
"Dubai leads the way when it comes to opening itself to critics, and – as odd as it sounds – that’s a good thing."
I love Dubai and the UAE. I... more
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules