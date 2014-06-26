UAE traffic chief mulls raising minimum speed to make roads safer

UAE’s head of traffic wants to change the minimum speed of 60kph on the country’s highways in order to reduce the gap in speed that vehicles are travelling and make the roads safer.

General Mohammad Saif Al Zafeen, head of the UAE Federal Traffic Council, says the current minimum speed should either be increased or scrapped altogether, as it has been in Abu Dhabi.

“The difference between 60kph and 120kph is too much and not safe for motorists,”he told 7Days newspaper. “It’s impossible to have a difference that is half of the speed limit on the road.”

He added: “Imagine you drive at 140kph and you find someone in front of you driving at 60kph. It will cause accidents and casualties.”

He said if the rest of the UAE wasn’t going to follow Abu Dhabi’s move to scrap it, then the minimum speed limit should be increased to 80kph or 100kph.

The proposals will be put before members of the traffic council today (Thursday June 26).

“Dubai has many visitors coming for vacations and the blue sign for the minimum speed limit does not show clearly the meaning of the number. We need to have different signs or write the speed limit on the roads,” Al Zafeen added.