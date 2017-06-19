UAE upholds jail term, fine in social media violations case

The UAE's Federal Supreme Court has upheld verdicts previously issued by the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal, rejecting requests for adjustment in three cases.

In one case, the court upheld a three-year jail sentence and an AED500,000 fine against a 45-year old Arab, named only as THMSN, after being convicted of setting up Facebook and Twitter accounts where he used to propagate misinformation that is likely to distort the country's reputation, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

It added that he will be deported after serving his jail term and have all telecommunication devices confiscated while also bearing the costs of the legal proceedings.

In another case, the court upheld a three-year imprisonment term against a 25-year old Arab, referred to as AHEG, and ordered his deportation after serving the jail term.

He was charged with attempting to join a terrorist organisation, Al-Nusra Front, and launching channels of communication across social media with the terror group and with other websites run by Al Qaeda and Daesh terrorist organisations, where he "promoted their fanatic ideologies".

He was also charged with co-plotting with another suspect for perpetrating terrorist crimes inside the country and attempting to inflict damage on public places, using explosives.

In a third case, the court upheld a 10-year imprisonment term against a 35-year-old Asian, named as "ShMGM, ordered all telecommunication devices be confiscated and that he be deported after serving his jail term, while bearing all legal costs.

WAM did not give details of the charges in this case.