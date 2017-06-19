UAE upholds jail term, fine in social media violations case

Federal Supreme Court also upholds verdict in terror-linked case, rejecting requests for adjustment of sentences

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 19 June 2017 6:45 PM

The UAE's Federal Supreme Court has upheld verdicts previously issued by the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal, rejecting requests for adjustment in three cases.

In one case, the court upheld a three-year jail sentence and an AED500,000 fine against a 45-year old Arab, named only as THMSN, after being convicted of setting up Facebook and Twitter accounts where he used to propagate misinformation that is likely to distort the country's reputation, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

It added that he will be deported after serving his jail term and have all telecommunication devices confiscated while also bearing the costs of the legal proceedings.

In another case, the court upheld a three-year imprisonment term against a 25-year old Arab, referred to as AHEG, and ordered his deportation after serving the jail term.

He was charged with attempting to join a terrorist organisation, Al-Nusra Front, and launching channels of communication across social media with the terror group and with other websites run by Al Qaeda and Daesh terrorist organisations, where he "promoted their fanatic ideologies".

He was also charged with co-plotting with another suspect for perpetrating terrorist crimes inside the country and attempting to inflict damage on public places, using explosives.

In a third case, the court upheld a 10-year imprisonment term against a 35-year-old Asian, named as "ShMGM, ordered all telecommunication devices be confiscated and that he be deported after serving his jail term, while bearing all legal costs.

WAM did not give details of the charges in this case.

Related:

Stories

Four Emiratis sentenced over terror group links

UAE court upholds life sentence for Emirati who planned terror attacks

Expat gets 40 years for terrorist act in UAE

Emirati said to sue in the US over false ISIL allegations

Also in Culture & Society

Bahrain court issues death sentence over 2016 bombing

Kuwait activist sentenced to 15 years for insulting courts

Also in UAE

Dubai's GEMS Education could fetch IPO valuation of $4bn

Goldilocks inks deal to raise Dana Gas stake to 5%

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Everything you need to know about Qatar

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Former British protectorate has been ruled by the Al-Thani family...

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

New research sheds light on the overwhelming influence of the...

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking