UAE vehicle maker Nimr plans new production facility

Construction work starts on Abu Dhabi factory which aims to double current production when it opens in 2015

By Andy Sambidge
  • Saturday, 14 June 2014 10:56 AM

Tawazun Holding's vehicle manufacturer Nimr Automotive has broken ground on its new manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi which aims to double current production.

The facility is expected to be fully operational by October 2015, the company said in a statement.

Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, CEO of Tawazun, said the new facility was a testament to the popularity of the UAE-made Nimr vehicles in its home market and across the world.

"The new integrated facility, the first of its kind in the region, will help Nimr Automotive re-establish itself as a well-recognised brand in the international military vehicles industry and render it in better position to serve its growing customer base," he added.

Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, chairman of Nimr Automotive, added: "We are very proud of this achievement which, one year from now, will see Nimr production capacity doubled. This will help cater to the needs of the local market and future market demands."

The factory will have a built up area of 37,000 square metres in addition to a test track and service centre.

The facility will operate a complete production cycle of vehicle design, development, prototyping, testing and serial production, involving a combination of semi and full automation.

The project is being developed by Arabtec Construction, the statement added.

