UAE Water Aid Ramadan campaign collects $2.3m via SMS

Donations will provide clean drinking water for 4,130 million people in the developing countries.

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 8 July 2014 12:26 PM

The UAE Water Aid campaign has collected $2.3m (AED8.8m) to date via the Du and Etisalat SMS services from UAE citizens and expats.

The total amount collected so far through the campaign has exceeded $28m (AED103.2m), which will provide clean drinking water for 4,130 million people in the developing countries.

The campaign, launched by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohamed on the first day of Ramadan, has a target to provide access to fresh drinking water for 5 million people around the world who suffer from shortage of potable water.

The World Health Organization (WHO) figures show that a child dies every 21 seconds from a water-related illness and 9,863 people die every day from thirst and water related diseases.

The UAE’s campaign will dig wells, install pumps and provide water purification equipment.

