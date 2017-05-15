UAE weather forecast urges motorists to be careful

Dust and wind may cause havoc on the roads throughout the country

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 15 May 2017 12:29 PM
(Bassem Zein/AFP/Getty Images)

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology, NCMS, has urged motorists to be cautious, reduce speed and leave enough distance between vehicles because of the dust storm caused by active winds.

In a statement on Monday, NMCS said that the weather will be partly cloudy in general becoming hazy at times over some areas. Some clouds will develop by afternoon over mountainous and eastern areas, maybe convective at times. Light to moderate winds in general, freshening at times during the day causing blowing dust especially over northern areas.

"Seas are moderate in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough at times over the northern Emirates offshore, and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman," the statement said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy weather in general, and hazy at times over some areas. Some clouds will form over the eastern mountainous areas by afternoon. Light to moderate winds in general, freshening at times during the daytime. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

