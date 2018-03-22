AYM Commerce signs with UK high tech sleep brand Simba

Customers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia will be able to receive next day delivery by June 2018

Investment holding company AYM Commerce has partnered with global online sleep brand Simba.

The UK-based high-tech mattress innovator, which launched in 2016, raised over $80 million in funding to date, and is set to expand its footprint in the Middle East with the help of AYM Commerce founders Paul Kenny and James Whelton, which also set up their firm in 2016 to build digital and online technologies.

Simba uses next generation sleep technology to manufacture unique memory foam and spring mattresses, and ships them directly to consumers, vacuum-compressed and in a box.

Their partnership will see them have direct online to consumer channels, and build a tailored Middle East ecommerce offering. Their mattresses will also be delivered to consumers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia within 24 hours by June 2018.

Ecommerce in the Middle East is set to hit $70 billion by 2020.

Kenny is the former founder of Cobone, while Whelton is the co-founder of CoderDojo, the world’s largest coding movement for children.

In 2017, the pair launched the region’s largest ecommerce grocery platform, the Danube App, through a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s retail group BinDawood.

“We see AYM’s immense ecommerce experience as a key driver in supporting Simba’s rapid Middle East expansion as we ramp up innovating the region’s sleep category,” said Simba CEO and co-founder James Cox.

The brand will maintain its 100 day, no hassle return service and 10-year guarantee in the region.

Managing director of AYM Commerce, Paul Kenny said the concept of sleep items and how they affect our quality of life is becoming more prominent in the Middle East.

“The Simba product offering is revitalizing the sleep sector globally and the AYM/Simba partnership will accelerate Simba’s footprint across the Middle East and boost the company’s growth through tailored ecommerce technology,” he said.