Most Dubai residents feel secure, trust in police integrity

Dubai Police work with over 200 nationalities to track progress
By Jeremy Lawrence
Mon 04 Sep 2017 08:03 AM

Over 95 percent of Dubai residents feel secure living in the emirate, according to a study conducted by the Public Opinion Centre at the Dubai Police. Almost 98 percent of the population also trust in the integrity of Dubai Police.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief of Criminal Investigation Affairs at the Dubai Police, explained that the study, conducted in cooperation with the Criminal Investigation Department, covered residents of the GCC States, Arabs, Asians and other foreign nationalities, and it gauged feeling of security and lack of concern about crime among the public.

Al Mansouri pointed out that the UAE, since its establishment at the start of the 1970s, has created "a unique model rarely found in other countries, as it has succeeded in establishing good relations in a community with many races, nationalities and social backgrounds, while providing security and safety across the country and protecting the rights of individuals and organisations, based on laws and legislations that honour their rights, and a just legal system that is efficient in deciding verdicts in local cases."

He also noted that the high level of security and safety enjoyed by UAE citizens and residents alike are the foundation of stability, decent life and justice, providing cornerstones for development, leadership and social justice, adding that the country has not experienced religious or ideological conflicts, despite the presence of many nationalities.

Lieutenant Faisal Al Khaimary, Acting Director of the Surveys Centre at the General Administration of Comprehensive Quality, said that the Dubai Police work with over 200 nationalities from various cultures, adding that they are living in peaceful coexistence thanks to effective security measures and to their confidence in the police and the judicial system.

Dubai is among the safest cities in the world, according to an online crime index.
Compiled by Numbeo.com, a database of user-contributed information, the Crime Index Rate rates the emirate at 335th out of 348 cities in terms of crime.
According to the list, Abu Dhabi is the world's safest city, finishing in 348th place.

