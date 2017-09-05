'Smart applications' to facilitate Public Prosecutor procedures

Proposals include video access to family members in correctional facilities
By Staff writer
Tue 05 Sep 2017 10:06 AM

The UAE Attorney-General, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, has approved a plan to introduce smart applications linked to the Public Prosecutor’s electronic website, to be used on mobile phones and tablets.

According to state news agency WAM, the proposals will facilitate the speed and ease of services provided to customers by the Public Prosecutor, which includes requests for judicial services.

Approved applications include the "Smart Visit Application" which will enable people of determination (people with special needs) and the elderly to communicate with family members in correctional facilities, through audio and video via the smart application.

Another approved application is the "Electronic Conversation Application," which assists customer inquiries about Public Prosecutor services, as well as information regarding cases. A roll out of "Electronic Kiosks" will facilitate customer inquiries about cases and services, and enable them to pay fines and fees and print relevant documents.

The "Smart Public Prosecutor Application," is described as “a qualitative leap in the development of the work of the Public Prosecutor”. It enables Public Prosecutor staff to receive requests, reports and petitions from the public, and can issue search and arrest warrants, along with orders to stop searches of wanted individuals.

Public Prosecutor staff members can also remotely hear the testimonies through audio and video of relevant witnesses, suspects or experts. Staff will also be able to conduct investigations on criminal incidents or accidents.

The initiatives comes under the framework of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement that 2017 will be the Year of Giving.

The Ministry of Justice has a strategic plan to provide a just legal system by offering innovative judicial and legal services while adopting the UAE Vision 2021, to raise the level of services provided by the Public Prosecutor and the criminal justice system using the latest tools and technologies available in the country, to achieve swift and facilitated justice.

