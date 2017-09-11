Video: Princess Haya opens up about mother's death

From campaigning to reduce childhood obesity to instilling a sense of giving in the next generation, Her Royal Highness Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein is the modern face of health and wellbeing in the UAE
In an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Princess Haya explained how she overcame the grief of her mother’s death by getting involved in humanitarian work
By Shoshana Kedem
Mon 11 Sep 2017 09:15 AM

From reducing childhood obesity to instilling a sense of giving in the next generation, Her Royal Highness Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, is the modern face of health and wellbeing in the UAE.

In an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Princess Haya explained how she overcame the grief of her mother’s death by getting involved in humanitarian work.

“My interest in the healthcare sector started out sadly with my mother passing away when I was three years-old, as she was visiting a hospital in Jordan.”

Queen Alia of Jordan, the wife of the current King, was killed in a helicopter crash in 1977 while touring a hospital inspection in Southern Jordan.

“The fact that she died visiting a hospital and that she was trying to serve people… I wanted to grow up and do what my mum was trying to do,” said the princess, who was just three at the time of the tragedy.

“I often went and visited the hospital she died at, in Tafileh. I'd always go and sit with the doctors, I think they realised that it was helping me psychologically to feel that I was doing something.”

Instagram picture of Princess Haya serving with Jordanian Peace Keepers in Haiti, after it was struck by devastating storm, Oct. 2016

In the first part of the three part interview, also published in the 418-page September issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia, the princess went on to say that the time spent with her father in a medical facility before he succumbed to cancer inspired the opening of the Al Jalila Children’s hospital, where children would have a “wide open space” to get well.

She said her own humanitarian endeavours have helped inspired those of her children.

Sheikha Jalila Al Maktoum, daughter of HH Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum donated her life savings to food aid charity the World Food Program after she saw a photo of a man starving in south Sudan, her mother said.

“Jalila saw a picture of a man in South Sudan, who is starving. And then I saw that she'd written a letter to the World Food Programme and donated her life savings, which was 167 pounds and 26 pence, to the World Food Programme. So, I thought that was one way to start. It was a very, very good start.”

Moving picture from Princess Haya’s Instagram account of man starving in South Sudan

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Video: 'Don't be a hero' Princess Haya tells Arab women

Video: 'Don't be a hero' Princess Haya tells Arab women

11 Sep 2017
Culture & Society
Expo 2020 legacy will offer 'new model for urban living', says UAE Minister of State

Expo 2020 legacy will offer 'new model for urban living', says UAE Minister of State

10 Sep 2017
Construction
Dubai cracks down on illegal online pet traders

Dubai cracks down on illegal online pet traders

06 Sep 2017
Retail
UAE ranked as one of the most generous states in the world

UAE ranked as one of the most generous states in the world

06 Sep 2017
Culture & Society
Are you brave enough to take on Dubai's hot sand challenge?

Are you brave enough to take on Dubai's hot sand challenge?

05 Sep 2017
Sport
'Smart applications' to facilitate Public Prosecutor procedures

'Smart applications' to facilitate Public Prosecutor procedures

05 Sep 2017
Culture & Society
UAE to build tribute to founder Sheikh Zayed

UAE to build tribute to founder Sheikh Zayed

04 Sep 2017
Culture & Society
Most Dubai residents feel secure, trust in police integrity

Most Dubai residents feel secure, trust in police integrity

04 Sep 2017
Culture & Society
Revealed: how UAE students aim to transform reading for the blind

Revealed: how UAE students aim to transform reading for the blind

31 Aug 2017
Technology
La Perle set for Dubai debut with sell-out shows

La Perle set for Dubai debut with sell-out shows

30 Aug 2017
Arts