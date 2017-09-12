Court date set in Gulf News journalist's murder trial

Francis Matthews was charged with killing his wife with a hammer in July

Dubai Criminal Court will hear the first trial of Francis Matthew, editor-at-large of English language daily newspaper Gulf News, on September 27, it was reported this week.

British expat Matthew stands accused of killing his wife with a hammer at their home in Jumeirah on July 4.

He was charged with premeditated murder that week and taken to Bur Dubai police station.

Al Ittihad newspaper reported on Tuesday that the first trial in Matthew’s murder trial would take place on September 27 at Dubai Criminal Court.

In a series of tweets in July, Dubai Media Office said the police had received a call from Matthew claiming his wife had been assaulted by burglars at their house.

However, he later confessed to the murder. Matthew was said to have told Dubai Public Prosecution that he assaulted his wife during a marital dispute and threw a hammer at her, “without intending to kill her”.