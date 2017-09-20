Abu Dhabi Police seize 27kg of counterfeit gold jewellery

Abu Dhabi Police seized 27kg of fake gold jewellery being sold as international designer brands at a local market. Image: WAM.

Abu Dhabi Police seized 27kg of fake gold jewellery being sold as international designer brands at a local market.

A field inspection revealed around 26 stores selling illegal merchandise, 11 of which were owned by one salesman.

Gold jewellery masqueraded as designer brands and found hidden behind wooden shelves in shops were seized during a police raid, Brigadier Dr. Rashid Mohammad Borshid, head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to news agency WAM.

Police said the operation was carried out in response to complaints by a well-known designer brand, that counterfeit sales were adversely affecting business.

Those peddling the goods had stashed the cash from the sales to evade the proper auditing process, police said.

The suspects, together with their seized goods, were referred to the public prosecutor following an interrogation, police confirmed.

Brigadier Borshid urged shoppers to exercise caution and ensure that goods being sold are genuine and legal.

He stressed that the Abu Dhabi Police was undertaking efforts combat counterfeit products, which harm businesses and violate commercial laws in the emirate.

The head of the CID called on trademarked products and their official agents to immediately report breaches to authorities.