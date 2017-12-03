Dubai Police introduce Apple SmartPay for payments

Customers can now pay for services at smart centres around the city
Customers can now pay for traffic fines and other police services using Apple Smart pay, Dubai Police announced.
By Shoshana Kedem
Sun 03 Dec 2017 09:54 AM

Customers can now pay for traffic fines and other police services using Apple Smart pay, Dubai Police announced.

The new service allows customers to use the payment system installed on their smartphones to settle traffic and impound fines and other services at Dubai Police service centres newly opened smart stations, such as CityWalk and those coming soon to Media City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai International Academic City.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al-Razzouqi, director general of the Dubai Police Smart Services Department said the new platform provides a fast, secure and accessible way for the public to pay their fees.

The initiative is part of efforts by Dubai Police to bring all services online to help Dubai become a Smart City where all services are paperless.

