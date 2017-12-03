Emaar promises 'never-before' New Year's Eve spectacle in Downtown Dubai

Emaar has promised a "never-before spectacle" awaits residents and visitors this New Year’s Eve, as it prepares to host another edition of its gala celebration.

Emaar said it will use the facades of Downtown Dubai's iconic buildings to serve as the canvas for the spectacular show

Emaar has promised a "never-before spectacle" awaits residents and visitors this New Year’s Eve, as it prepares to host another edition of its gala celebration.

Emaar said it has put together an all-new ‘Light Up 2018’ spectacle in Downtown Dubai, with festivities spanning Burj Khalifa, and water-music performances at The Dubai Fountain.

The Downtown Dubai event, which attracts somewhere in the region of one million people to the area on New Year's Eve, is expected to have a several surprises in store, according to the property giant.

This year’s #MyDubaiNewYear is nothing like you’ve seen before! Get ready for a groundbreaking show as we #LightUp2018 in Downtown Dubai! pic.twitter.com/ZXjU8PxREx— Downtown Dubai (@MyDowntownDubai) December 3, 2017

Emaar said it will use the façades of Downtown Dubai’s iconic buildings to serve as the canvas for the spectacular show, which will be set to a specially choreographed music. The entire show is coordinated and produced by a team of world-class experts.

Viewing platforms

Special viewing platforms will be set up across Burj Park, the primary venue of the event, as well as across Downtown Dubai. The public are invited to arrive early by 6pm and to use public transport; Dubai Metro will offer extended operating hours for their convenience.

The event will be broadcast live on televisions globally and beamed on big screens in Downtown Dubai. The experience can be watched online at www.mydubainewyear.com. A Twitter Live Stream can be viewed by following @MyDowntownDubai.

Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing, Dubai's Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Health Authority, as well as other governmental entities, are supporting the event to offer a seamless experience for visitors.