Dubai launches new service centre staffed by robots

Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai, launched a new centre staffed by smart robots, that unites 14 government agencies under one roof.

New 'Service 1' customer service centre designed to make the bureaucratic process faster and more efficient

'Service 1', the new centre in Emirates Tower, uses the latest technology to make bureaucratic services quicker and more efficient, by scaling down operations to a single platform and portal, with one employee serving 14 government agencies, Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The centre will be a laboratory to test all the suggestions of the public and will include a platform to bring together the public with the government to discuss ideas on a daily basis."

Services offered by the centre span 14 federal and local government agencies, and aim to reduce the number of customer visits by offering bundles of packages to customers.

The first phase includes a package that combines the ‘Mabrouk Ma Yak’ bundle of services for new-borns, Mabrook Ma Dabrat to serve new marriages and enable the couples to complete their marriage contract in one visit, and another bundle offering employment services.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the need for a consolidated model to bring new levels of efficiency to UAE government services.

"We want the client to experience a different environment in the service centres, a comfortable and flexible one, employing advanced technologies and turning them into easy-to-use tools enabling the customer to get the service through one visit," he said.