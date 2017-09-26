UAE's annual government meeting kicks off with raft of new measures

120 initiatives to be launched at annual UAE government meeting

The UAE government plan to launch a slew of new initiatives at an annual gathering of ministers that will ‘shape the UAE’s future’ on Tuesday.

Around 120 initiatives across three sectors will be launched as ministers convene for the two-day meeting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to WAM news agency, the UAE’s two key national development plans: Vision 2021, charting the UAE’s three year plan and Centennial 2071 will be at the fore-front of the government’s agenda.

Major new strategies shaping the future of the UAE will also be launched across economic, education, infrastructure and housing, health, youth, environment, energy, research and development, media smart services, tech and innovation, sectors.

The startegies up for review and discussion include the UAE Soft Power Strategy, the Emirates Higher Education Strategy, the UAE Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy and the UAE Water Security Strategy.

The goals and progress of UAE Vision 2021 will also be examined.

In statements carried by WAM, Ebtesam Al Ketbi, president of Emirates Policy Center, said national planning remains important.

“Advanced nations could not have achieved progress, development, renaissance, urban and technological development, financial stability and social prosperity and welfare without strategic planning that sets alternative solutions to present concerns and shortcomings and foresees future plans,'' she indicated.

She added that the UAE hopes to lead the region by example and project soft power in the region.