UAE needs to adapt to new geopolitical reality: Gargash

Minister of state for Foreign Affairs warns of fallout amid stark geopolitical shifts
By Shoshana Kedem
Wed 27 Sep 2017 09:55 AM

The UAE needs to establish strategies to prepare itself for a new geopolitical reality in the region, Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said during a session of the annual gathering of the UAE government in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Gargash  warned that in the past stark shifts in the regional landscape have had a profound impact on shaping Arab communities, regional and international relations, alliances and the ability to build viable power bases, according to state news agency WAM.

'We also need to preserve and protect our national gains and advance our diplomacy in the Arab and international landscape, through joint economic, cultural, intellectual and developmental frameworks, Dr Gargash said.

''Geopolitical transformations in the Arab world have produced significant results over recent years on the cultural structure and geographical system of Arab communities, which have strongly defined the political reality landscape," he noted.

He said leaders need to formulate policies in ways that adapt to the constantly changing political reality and emerging interests of its people.

''There is a need to study and analyse the current geopolitical situation in the Arab World so as to comprehend the rapid changes, get ready and find out new mechanisms to deal with them in a manner that serves interests of states and their peoples,'' he noted.

