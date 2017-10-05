UK pinpoints location for Dubai Expo 2020 pavilion

Trade secretary Liam Fox says emirate on track to host "incredible experience"
Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, Sheikh Ahmed, chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, and Liam Fox MP, UK Secretary of State for International Trade and Paul Fox, British Consul General to Dubai.
By Sarah Townsend
Thu 05 Oct 2017 10:50 AM

The UK has identified a preferred spot for its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion plans during a state visit this week.

Liam Fox, the UK secretary of state for international trade, announced that Britain wants its pavilion to be in the ‘Opportunity District’, one of the three thematic districts being constructed at the Expo site in Dubai South.

The other thematic districts are ‘Sustainability’ and ‘Mobility’. They are being opened up to house the pavilions of participating nations at the six-month event due to start in October 2020.

During a state visit to the UAE this week, Fox remarked that Dubai was on track to host an “incredible experience for millions”.

He was briefed on the progress of Expo 2020 Dubai and its legacy plans – the District 2020 ‘city’ that will be built on the site after the event concludes.

Fox said that, for the UK, the Expo was a springboard for strenghtening international trade and relations in a post-Brexit era.

“We are excited about the incredible opportunities that Expo 2020 Dubai will open, and already is opening, for the outward-looking ‘Global Britain’ we are,” he said.

“Britain aims to be a leading advocate for free trade across the world and we look forward to developing this goal by connecting with nations, multilateral organisations and corporations in [Dubai] – the crossroads of East and West.”

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, added: “The UAE and the UK have very distinguished historical relations. The cooperation agreements between the two countries reflect the depth and strength of those relations, covering taxation, security, encouragement of investment, and aviation among other areas.”

“Britain was one of the countries that first supported the UAE’s efforts to host Expo 2020 Dubai. We are grateful for their continuous backing.”

