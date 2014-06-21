Ubisoft releases first mobile game to be developed in Abu Dhabi

|Home
twofour54 hails CSI: Hidden Crimes which can be played for free on smartphones and tablets
twofour54, the commercial arm of Abu Dhabi Media Zone Authority, has announced that one of its key partners, Ubisoft, has released the first mobile game developed in Abu Dhabi.
CSI: Hidden Crimes is a case-solving hidden object game set in the world of CBS Television's hit TV show, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and can be played for free on smartphones and tablets.
"The development of this game in Abu Dhabi by Ubisoft has leveraged locally based talent which is another example of a high-profile success within twofour54," said Noura Al Kaabi, the CEO of twofour54.
"This achievement will cement our status as an emerging gaming hub, demonstrating our success in developing young creative minds for a career in animation and game development."
Three members of the team that developed the game are twofour54 Gaming Academy graduates, who have since joined Ubisoft Abu Dhabi as full-time team members after successfully completing internships with the company, a statement said.
It added that the Ubisoft team plans to grow to more than 100 staff in the next three to five years from the current workforce of 35.
Yannick Theler, managing director at Ubisoft Abu Dhabi, added: "Since coming to Abu Dhabi, we have enjoyed the benefits of twofour54 s collaborative community as well as fantastic support from the media zone. Our partnership with twofour54 has given us the possibility to create this original game, which features one of the world s most popular television programmes and will appeal to gamers all over the world."
