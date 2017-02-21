UK construction giant quits all operations in Middle East

Balfour Beatty says it has reached agreement to exit Dutco Balfour Beatty and BK Gulf

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 21 February 2017 4:02 PM

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, on Tuesday announced that it has reached an agreement with its joint venture partner to sell its entire share in Dutco Balfour Beatty and BK Gulf.

The company said in a statement that, subject to regulatory approval, the deal is worth £11 million

As part of the transaction, the local partner will assume responsibility for Balfour Beatty’s guarantees of bonding obligations in the joint ventures, it said.

Since the start of 2015, Balfour Beatty has exited the Middle East, Indonesia and Australia in order to focus on its chosen markets, in the UK, US and Far East.

Leo Quinn, group chief executive, said: “We continue to simplify the group and strengthen the balance sheet through our Build to Last programme. As a result, Balfour Beatty enters phase two of its transformation with a solid foundation for long term profitable growth.”

In 2014, the UK-based construction firm said it has won a $353 million contract from Emaar Properties to build an extension to The Dubai Mall.

Related:

Stories

UK builder wins $353m deal to extend Dubai Mall

UK contractor says MidEast boosts order book

UK builder sees improvement in Dubai market

Construction costs hike 'could lead to higher UAE property prices'

Galleries
Revealed: The World's Richest Arabs 2016 - Construction and Property

Revealed: The World's Richest Arabs 2016 - Construction and Property

In pictures: Top rail projects in the UAE

In pictures: Top rail projects in the UAE

Companies

Balfour Beatty

Dutco Balfour Beatty

Also in Construction

Saudi Arabia hires Bechtel to run infrastructure projects office

Empower reports net profit of $175 million in 2016

Also in UAE

Dubai's DP World cleared of misconduct over Djibouti terminal

Cemig CFO Castellari said to leave for Abu Dhabi's Mubadala

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking