UK daredevil arrested after climbing crane in Dubai

James Kingston is held by police in Dubai for the second time after previous illegal climb in 2014
A British daredevil famous for posting online videos of himself climbing up buildings and construction cranes around the world has been arrested and questioned by Dubai police.
James Kingston’s arrest comes after he climbed to the top of a crane in the city and posted a video on his YouTube channel.
Following his release from custody, Kingston was reportedly handed a written warning not to perform such dangerous stunts again.
It is the second time that Kingston, who describes himself as a professional adventurer and specialises in daredevil high rise stunts, has been arrested in Dubai.
In 2014, police questioned him after scaling the 414 metre tall Princess Tower in Dubai Marina.
About his latest run-in with Dubai police, he wrote on his Twitter account: “I have been arrested by the CID here in Dubai. Four undercover agents plucked me from my hotel room earlier today with no warning...”
On February 19, Kingston posted a 30-minute video on his YouTube channel, while sneaking into a building under construction in Dubai.
In the footage, he can be seen entering a tower under construction and jumping on a crane. He appears to be hanging at a height of approximately 300 to 400 metres and can be seen performing the stunt without any safety harness.
