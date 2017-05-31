UK expat in Dubai is first to get 3D-printed prosthetic leg

Belinda Gatland, who lost her leg in an accident over 10 years ago, is beneficiary of regional healthcare first

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 31 May 2017 7:37 PM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

A Dubai resident, who lost her leg in an accident, has received the region's first fully 3D-printed prosthetic leg, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 3D-printed prosthetic leg was donated to Belinda Gatland, a British expat who has been an amputee for over 10 years.

Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in partnership with Arab Health, facilitated the creation and donation of the prosthetic device in conjunction with ProsFit (Bulgaria), Mecuris (Germany), and Mediclinic (UAE), state news agency WAM reported.

Humaid Al Qatami, chairman and director-general of the DHA, said: "The DHA has prioritised fostering the development of future technologies such as 3D printing in healthcare.

"Our 3D printing strategy is in accordance with UAE’s 3D Printing Strategy. We are keen to bring in the latest technology in medicine to further bolster patient-centric care and improve the lives of our patients to the best extent possible.

"We consider the private sector to be our partner in our endeavours to further strengthen and develop the health sector of Dubai and such collaborative efforts go a long way in bringing modern excellence to the sector in the emirate," he added.

Dr Mohammad Al Redha, director of the Executive Office for Organisational Transformation at DHA, said: "This is a learning curve for everyone engaged and part of the foundation of future 3D printing research and development work in the UAE. This initiative is part of the 3D Khair initiative, in line with the Year of Giving 2017."

Related:

Stories

Dubai's DHA to start using 3D tech to print teeth later in 2017

Dubai hospitals to adopt 3D printing tech from 2017

Dubai eyes plan to cut hospital ER visits by 30% by 2027

Dubai Health Authority says 1.1m patients treated in 2016

A printed future: the 3D revolution

Galleries
British boy gets first gesture-controlled bionic arm

British boy gets first gesture-controlled bionic arm

Companies

Dubai Health Authority

Also in Healthcare

UAE road crash research exposes major safety violations

Dubai hospitals to use tracking devices to protect babies

Also in UAE

UAE firm wins naming rights to new Real Madrid stadium

UAE approves draft federal law on domestic workers

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
GCC's healthcare prognosis is looking good

GCC's healthcare prognosis is looking good

If there is one sector in the GCC with a robust prognosis it...

Is this the right prescription for Saudi Arabia?

Is this the right prescription for Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia is expanding its healthcare industry on the back...

Revealed: Diagnosis for keeping the Gulf healthy

Revealed: Diagnosis for keeping the Gulf healthy

Gulf states have largely footed the bill for healthcare for decades...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 2
    Fair and open skies for US and Gulf carriers

    That is the usual US3 PR response. If it were true, the ME3 would not be flying, so it is clearly not.
    But, let the US3 fly and compete with the ME3... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:06 AM - james
  • 1
    Dubai Police invents drone to defuse bombs

    Bomb disposal robots have been around for awhile and are identified as drones. This would the the case of the first aerial drone.

    Drones refers... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Bob Byggeren
  • 1
    Kuwait Airways appoints new CEO

    It was interesting to hear about a new CEO being appointed to Kuwait Airways. Wishing Mr. Al-Khuzam lots of luck but can’t help wondering if his ‘Transformation... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Faisal Abdul Rahman
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
  • 5
    How Saudi Arabia blundered into OPEC oil cut

    Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking