UK expat in Dubai is first to get 3D-printed prosthetic leg

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Belinda Gatland, who lost her leg in an accident over 10 years ago, is beneficiary of regional healthcare first
A Dubai resident, who lost her leg in an accident, has received the region's first fully 3D-printed prosthetic leg, it was announced on Wednesday.
The 3D-printed prosthetic leg was donated to Belinda Gatland, a British expat who has been an amputee for over 10 years.
Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in partnership with Arab Health, facilitated the creation and donation of the prosthetic device in conjunction with ProsFit (Bulgaria), Mecuris (Germany), and Mediclinic (UAE), state news agency WAM reported.
Humaid Al Qatami, chairman and director-general of the DHA, said: "The DHA has prioritised fostering the development of future technologies such as 3D printing in healthcare.
"Our 3D printing strategy is in accordance with UAE’s 3D Printing Strategy. We are keen to bring in the latest technology in medicine to further bolster patient-centric care and improve the lives of our patients to the best extent possible.
"We consider the private sector to be our partner in our endeavours to further strengthen and develop the health sector of Dubai and such collaborative efforts go a long way in bringing modern excellence to the sector in the emirate," he added.
Dr Mohammad Al Redha, director of the Executive Office for Organisational Transformation at DHA, said: "This is a learning curve for everyone engaged and part of the foundation of future 3D printing research and development work in the UAE. This initiative is part of the 3D Khair initiative, in line with the Year of Giving 2017."
