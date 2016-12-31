UK expat in Kuwait wins MBE for services to dramatic arts

Alison Shan Price, the CEO and founder of the One World Actors Centre (OWAC) in Kuwait has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Having been involved in theatre since she was five, Price has been in Kuwait for years, running OWAC with her daughter Eleni Rebecca, the managing director and chief choreographer, alongside a large team of artists.

The British Government said Price had been awarded here MBE for services to the dramatic arts in Kuwait and the Gulf region.

According to its website, tne World Actors Centre is a not- for-profit social enterprise that invests profits into theatrical cultural exchange and the sponsorship of multicultural artists.

It encourages young people onto the stage with its One World Youth Theatre for people aged 11-21 while its One World Education division gives students the opportunity to work with both national and international experts to develop their talents in Young Actors Studio and Alumini CPD masterclasses.

Most recently, OWAC put on the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which was directed by Price.

