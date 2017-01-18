UK's largest council targets Qatar in major investment drive

Birmingham City Council concludes trade visit to Gulf state, a direct response to the UK's Brexit vote

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 18 January 2017 2:00 PM

Britain's largest local authority is reportedly seeking billions of dollars of investment from Qatar after concluding a trade visit to the Gulf state this week.

According to AFP, Birmingham City Council's three-day business tour to the Gulf was in direct response to the British vote to leave the European Union.

Council leader John Clancy was quoted as saying: "It's part of a post-Brexit resettlement and cities in the UK in particular have to have an international profile."

Birmingham, Britain's second city with a population of more than one million, wants billions for infrastructure projects and new homes, AFP reported.

It added that Clancy was in Doha with a four-strong team, including members of "Marketing Birmingham", a public and privately funded group which seeks to attract investment to the city.

They met Qatari government ministers and business leaders and were supported by British officials and embassy staff. Birmingham will also host a UK-Qatar trade conference in March.

AFP said in the past Birmingham has used European Union funding to help regenerate the city, including money for a convention centre and transport.

