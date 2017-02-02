Ukrainian rider thrown off Tour of Dubai after punching rival

Andriy Hrivko of the Astana team is disqualified after punching race leader Marcel Kittel in the face

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 2 February 2017 8:32 PM
Marcel Kittel shows off his injuries after being punched by Andriy Hrivko. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

Marcel Kittel shows off his injuries after being punched by Andriy Hrivko. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ukrainian rider Andriy Hrivko of the Astana team has been disqualified from the Tour of Dubai after punching German Marcel Kittel in the face during Thursday's third stage, organisers said.

Kittel, of the Quick Step Floors team, ended up with a bloodied face after sustaining a cut to his eyebrow, failing to contest the final sprint after winning the first two stages of the race, which he still leads.

"I got punched by Andriy Grivko from Astana. That's why I had blood on my face but I didn't crash," Kittel said in a statement by organisers.

"There was some confusion in the race. My team worked well for the sprint but I was not in a perfect position and maybe my head was elsewhere too."

Astana apologised to Kittel and his team, saying on Twitter: "Astana Proteam apologizes to @marcelkittel and @quickstepteam for improper behavior of its rider @andrei_007 during stage 3 of @dubaitour".

The Tour of Dubai ends on Saturday.

Related:

Stories

RTA expects Dubai Tour road closures to have minimal impact on traffic

Tour of Qatar cycling race cancelled due to lack of sponsors

Bahrain-backed cycling team on course for 2017 launch

Nakheel to invest $40m in creating 105km Dubai cycle path network

Galleries
In pictures: German rider Marcel Kittel wins the first stage of Dubai Tour 2017

In pictures: German rider Marcel Kittel wins the first stage of Dubai Tour 2017

Also in Sport

Tiger Woods struggles to opening 77 at Dubai Desert Classic

Video: Liberty Media to ring the changes - F1

Also in UAE

Dubai Health Authority set to launch blood donor smart app

Why personal debt levels can't rise much further

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking