Umm Al Quwain free zone to launch phase 2 of expansion

Mew phase of development will house offices, labour accommodation, warehouses and residential complexes
Umm Al Quwain's free trade zone is set to launch the second phase of expansion following the completion of infrastructure works.
The new phase of development at the Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQ FTZ) will house offices, labour accommodation, warehouses and residential complexes.
Johnson M George, general manager of UAQ FTZ, said that once phase 2 comes to fruition, the free zone will function as an independent industrial city with amenities for its employees and residents such as a hospital, shopping centres, a school, a hotel and an exhibition and convention centre.
He said plans are also in place for a revamp of the free zone's website to facilitate online submission of company formation documents and automated issuing of licences.
UAQ FTZ said it has issued more than 1,500 business licences, taking the overall count to above 2,500.
Johnson said: “This has been possible because of the foreign direct investment from countries like India, UK, France and from the other Asian subcontinent.”
Going forward, Johnson said the free zone is looking to usher in white collar businesses like IT companies, back offices, call centres and R&D centres.
