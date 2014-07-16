Umrah pilgrims caught with fake boarding passes

Numerous Muslims attempting to perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah have been caught in Riyadh with boarding passes under different names

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 16 July 2014 10:52 AM
(Getty Images - Photo illustrative purpose only)

(Getty Images - Photo illustrative purpose only)

Numerous Umrah pilgrims allegedly have been caught attempting to board planes with boarding passes using false names.

The pilgrims were of various nationalities and attempting to board planes at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Riyadh, Arabic daily Al Hayat reported.

It was not reported what penalty, if any, the passengers face.

The Ministry of Haj estimates about 6 million Muslims will perform Umrah or Haj at Islam’s holiest site, the Grand Mosque, this season.

The number of visas issued to both nationals and foreigners has been cut due to major renovations to the mosque, which are expected to eventually allow it to hold 1 million pilgrims at a time.

