UN expert seeks urgent review of Saudi terrorism law

Saudi Arabia to create an independent review mechanism to examine cases of people jailed for exercising their human rights

By AFP
  • Thursday, 4 May 2017 8:27 PM
A British lawyer has given the Saudi government a list of nine

A British lawyer has given the Saudi government a list of nine "priority cases" including Raif Badawi.

Saudi Arabia should urgently review its definition of terrorism under a law used to prosecute non-violent journalists and human rights defenders, a United Nations special rapporteur said on Thursday.

After a visit to the kingdom, Ben Emmerson told reporters that a 2014 counter-terrorism law contains an "unacceptably broad definition" of the crime and does not comply with international rights standards.

"I strongly condemn the use of counter-terrorism legislation and penal sanctions against individuals peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression", religion, or association, said Emmerson, who reports to the UN's Human Rights Council.

He urged Saudi Arabia to create an independent review mechanism to examine cases of people jailed for exercising such rights, "and to commute or pardon all such prisoners with immediate effect."

Emmerson, a British lawyer, said he gave the government on Thursday morning a list of nine "priority cases" which a UN group in 2015 said had been arbitrarily detained for exercising their rights to free speech and peaceful association.

"I am profoundly concerned" that they remain in detention, he said.

The list includes Saudi blogger Raif Badawi and human rights lawyer Walid Abulkhair.

Emmerson said he sought to interview people detained for expressing non-violent views but "the government was unable to give access".

He also referred to the Saudi-led coalition's air strikes in Yemen, where the government says it is battling "state-sponsored terrorists".

Emmerson raised the issue of civilian casualties in Yemen caused by the coalition.

A coalition team of military and legal experts, which it describes as independent, has issued findings on numerous incidents in Yemen.

But Emmerson reminded Saudi Arabia that it has an international legal obligation to conduct a probe "independent of the chain of command" in every case where civilians are reliably believed to have been killed or wounded.

He said every case must be investigated and "the true civilian death toll made public."

Emmerson also noted the kingdom has made a significant contribution to the United States-led coalition fighting Islamic State group jihadists in Syria and Iraq.

Saudi Arabia has assigned warplanes to that coalition.

"However, I am concerned at allegations that some of the most violent armed groups involved in jihad which have committed serious human rights violations" in Syria "appear to have enjoyed various forms of support, financial and logistical, implicating sources inside Saudi Arabia", Emmerson said.

He did not elaborate on which jihadists he was referring to but said the allegations come despite Riyadh's stated commitment to stem terrorist violence.

Related:

Stories

Rights groups accuse Saudi Arabia of new crackdown on dissent

Saudi Arabia to begin three-year term in UN Human Rights Council

Saudi executes three expats for heroin smuggling

Saudi court jails two for role in 2011 protests

Galleries
#FreeRaif protests in Berlin

#FreeRaif protests in Berlin

Also in Politics & Economics

US President Trump picks Saudi Arabia for first foreign trip

A failed Aramco IPO would jeopardise all KSA reforms: report

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia woos US investors for healthcare services

Former Saudi oil chief to launch 'Energy Elders' initiative

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Royal decrees saw a number of allies of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

1
Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

President on tour of region as more than a million Filipino workers...

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

GCC country plans to increase its investment in the United Kingdom...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking