UN temporarily moves some international staff out of Libya

Heavy fighting has broken out between rival militias vying for control of Libya's main airport

By Reuters
  • Monday, 14 July 2014 11:45 AM

The United Nations said on Sunday it had temporarily relocated some of its international staff out of Libya after heavy fighting broke out between rival militias vying for control of Libya's main airport.

The fighting killed at least seven people and forced a halt to all flights in the worst violence in the capital in six months.

"We can confirm a temporary relocation for security reasons," UN spokesman Farhan Haq said, without giving figures.

If the security situation continued to deteriorate, UN sources did not rule out a temporary relocation of all remaining international staff in Libya. One UN source said UN staff had been "significantly reduced."

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya, or UNSMIL, has some 200 national and international staff, according to its website.

Related:

Stories

Heavy fighting breaks out near Libya's Tripoli airport

Kidnapped Tunisian embassy workers freed in Libya

US tells citizens to leave Libya immediately

US moves more forces closer to Libya as unrest grows

US positions forces in Sicily over Libya security fears

Videos

Libya's renegade general: Saviour or coup leader?

Libya's renegade general: Saviour or coup leader?

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking