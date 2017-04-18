Unit of Bahrain's GFH inks deal for $100m US data centres

GFH Capital announces new investment in the US real estate market as portfolio grows

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 18 April 2017 2:01 PM
(JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

GFH Capital, a subsidiary of Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group, has announced the signing for a new investment in US data centre facilities with a market value exceeding $100 million.

The investment is being undertaken in partnership with Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT), a $5 billion NYSE-listed REIT and one of the leading data centre operators in the US, a statement said.

The portfolio consists of two state-of-the-art, built-to-suit data centre facilities located in high technology business parks in the US state of Virginia.

Luay Ahmadi, senior executive officer of GFH Capital, said, "We are delighted to announce another key investment in the US real estate market building on our growing portfolio and track record of success in this market.

"The data centre industry within the US real estate sector provides for further diversification and exposure for GFH and our investors and offers us the opportunity to leverage growth in this dynamic and fast growing technology driven segment.

"It is also an extension of our broader strategy to continue to acquire and bring to our investors unique and strong income yielding opportunities.”

