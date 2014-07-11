Unit of Dubai's Drake wins wastewater contracts in India

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Passavant Energy & Environment says it has signed two deals for projects in Punjab
Passavant Energy & Environment, a wholly-owned German subsidiary of Dubai-based Drake & Scull International, has announced that it has signed two contracts for a combined value of AED103 million ($28 million) for the construction and operation of two wastewater treatment plants in India.
The winning of the new contracts for Amritsar Sewerage Project in Punjab, India further reinforces the company's growing presence in the subcontinent, Passavant said in a statement.
Under the terms of the agreement, Passavant Energy & Environment will undertake design and construction, including installing, testing, commissioning and 5-year operation of two sewage treatment plants each with a capacity of 95 million litres per day.
Dr Mazen Bachir, managing director, Passavant Energy and Environment, said: "The water and wastewater treatment sector is currently witnessing a significant growth in India with the rise in demand for highly advanced wastewater treatment and waste to energy technologies.
"There is a tremendous potential for leading companies like Passavant Energy and Environment in the Indian market.
"Passavant along with DSI will leverage its engineering capabilities as well as a strong presence in the region to jointly explore the lucrative opportunities in India."
Passavant Energy and Environment is also currently working on two key projects of combined value of AED50 million in the state of Rajasthan and Gujarat.
The company is building a Membrane Bio Reactor wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 4.5 million litres per day for Ford India in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and it has undertaken work for the construction of a complete sewerage system of 80km in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules