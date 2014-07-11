Unit of Dubai's Drake wins wastewater contracts in India

Passavant Energy & Environment says it has signed two deals for projects in Punjab

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 11 July 2014 9:37 AM
Passavant Energy & Environment, a wholly-owned German subsidiary of Dubai-based Drake & Scull International, has announced that it has signed two contracts for a combined value of AED103 million ($28 million) for the construction and operation of two wastewater treatment plants in India.

The winning of the new contracts for Amritsar Sewerage Project in Punjab, India further reinforces the company's growing presence in the subcontinent, Passavant said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Passavant Energy & Environment will undertake design and construction, including installing, testing, commissioning and 5-year operation of two sewage treatment plants each with a capacity of 95 million litres per day.

Dr Mazen Bachir, managing director, Passavant Energy and Environment, said: "The water and wastewater treatment sector is currently witnessing a significant growth in India with the rise in demand for highly advanced wastewater treatment and waste to energy technologies.

"There is a tremendous potential for leading companies like Passavant Energy and Environment in the Indian market.

"Passavant along with DSI will leverage its engineering capabilities as well as a strong presence in the region to jointly explore the lucrative opportunities in India."

Passavant Energy and Environment is also currently working on two key projects of combined value of AED50 million in the state of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The company is building a Membrane Bio Reactor wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 4.5 million litres per day for Ford India in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and it has undertaken work for the construction of a complete sewerage system of 80km in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

