Unit of Kuwait's KFH buys US office tower for $165m

KFH Capital Investment Co announces acquisition of an office block rented by Panasonic Corp in New Jersey

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 6 January 2017 1:44 AM

KFH Capital Investment Co, a subsidiary of Kuwait Finance House, has announced the acquisition of an office tower in New Jersey, US for $165 million.

The building is fully rented by Panasonic Corporation of North America for a period of 15 years and is a significant centre for the company in terms of marketing, sales, services, research and development throughout North America, a statement said.

Abdul-Aziz Nasser Al-Marzouq, KFH Capital's CEO, said that an investment fund managed by KFH Capital closed the deal.

Al-Mazouq said that the property is an office building of 12 floors with total rental space of 337,543 square feet and is about 8 miles from Manhattan in New York City.

Kuwait Finance House, the country's biggest Islamic lender, last month reported a 20.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, as income from finance, investments and fees rose and expenses dipped.

Net profit rose to 52.3 million dinars ($172.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 43.4 million dinars in the same period a year ago.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait Finance House sees Q3 net profit rise 20%

Kuwait's KFH sees opportunity in financing Gulf deficits

Kuwait's KFH starts work on 3,100-home Bahrain project

Kuwait's biggest Islamic lender posts 13% rise in Q2 net profit

Companies

Kuwait Finance House - Kuwait

Market Performance

Kuwait Finance House - Kuwait
550.0
0.0 0.0 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Banking & Finance

Oman's sovereign foreign assets forecast to slump by 2018

UAE's largest lender confirms departure of four senior managers

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait eyes $37m US deal for bombing guidance kit

Brazilian food exporter BRF to raise $1.5bn from IPO of Dubai unit

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking