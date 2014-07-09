US blacklists UAE firm for flouting sanctions on Syria

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Sharjah-based Pangates is penalised for supplying specialty petroleum products to the Syrian government
The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on a United Arab Emirates company for supplying specialty petroleum products to the Syrian government, and blacklisted two additional Syrian companies.
Pangates, based in Sharjah in the UAE, supplied petroleum products to Syria - including aviation fuel - from 2012 to April this year that were likely used for military purposes, the US Treasury Department said.
Pangates could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Treasury also imposed sanctions on two front companies based in Damascus, Expert Partners and Megatrade, for helping Syria to procure or develop ballistic missiles or weapons, including chemical and biological warfare.
The United States has placed sanctions on nearly 200 people and companies since the start of the Syrian civil war, which has killed more than 150,000 and displaced millions of others.
The sanctions on the UAE and Syrian firms prohibit people and companies in the United States from dealing with them, and freeze their assets in the United States.
"The Syrian government's continued violence against its own people is abhorrent," Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen said in a statement.
"Alongside other administration efforts, we remain committed to applying economic and financial pressure on those providing support to the Assad regime."
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules