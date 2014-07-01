US to build $1.7bn Kuwaiti military hospital

New centre to include medical, non-medical facilities, Pentagon announces

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Tuesday, 1 July 2014 1:52 PM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

The US government has announced it will build a $1.7bn military hospital in Kuwait.

The US Army Corps of Engineers would oversee the construction and provide project management, engineering, planning, design, acquisition, contract administration, construction management and other technical services for construction of facilities and infrastructure for the Kuwait Armed Forces Hospital, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the arm of the Pentagon that manages foreign military sales, said in a statement on Monday.

The hospital would include medical and non-medical aspects, information technology equipment, a new utilities plant and access roads to the new complex from the existing Armed Forces Hospital.

“The facility scope of work is similar to other facilities built in the past by the US Army Corps of Engineers in other Middle Eastern countries,” the DSCA statement says.

Kuwaiti authorities have not commented on the deal.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait mulls compulsory health insurance for visitors

Kuwait's ruler urges end to political 'games'

Kuwait striking workers force public office shutdown

Kuwait MP confesses to being behind controversial videotape

Galleries
Kuwait’s 20 dinar banknote

Kuwait’s 20 dinar banknote

Also in Healthcare

Video: Artificial skin harnessed from algae

Elaj completes sale of stake in Saudi's Al Borg Laboratories

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Is this the right prescription for Saudi Arabia?

Is this the right prescription for Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia is expanding its healthcare industry on the back...

Revealed: Diagnosis for keeping the Gulf healthy

Revealed: Diagnosis for keeping the Gulf healthy

Gulf states have largely footed the bill for healthcare for decades...

Why no MERS vaccine? Lack of foresight frustrates scientists

Why no MERS vaccine? Lack of foresight frustrates scientists

Experts say vaccines could be readied, given the will

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking