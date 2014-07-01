US to build $1.7bn Kuwaiti military hospital

The US government has announced it will build a $1.7bn military hospital in Kuwait.

The US Army Corps of Engineers would oversee the construction and provide project management, engineering, planning, design, acquisition, contract administration, construction management and other technical services for construction of facilities and infrastructure for the Kuwait Armed Forces Hospital, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the arm of the Pentagon that manages foreign military sales, said in a statement on Monday.

The hospital would include medical and non-medical aspects, information technology equipment, a new utilities plant and access roads to the new complex from the existing Armed Forces Hospital.

“The facility scope of work is similar to other facilities built in the past by the US Army Corps of Engineers in other Middle Eastern countries,” the DSCA statement says.

Kuwaiti authorities have not commented on the deal.