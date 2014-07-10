US demands better security at Kuwait airport

The US has requested Kuwait beef up security at its international airport amid an escalation in violence in the surrounding region, according to local media.

Kuwait Times reported the US requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation take new precautionary measures and additional inspections at Kuwait International Airport due to increasing concerns of a terrorist threat.

DGCA’s operations manager Saleh Al Fadhaghi claimed existing airport security already met American demands and was certified by international monitoring bodies.

“A team from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the US visited Kuwait International Airport a couple of weeks ago and praised the security measures taken here,” Fadhaghi was quoted as saying.

DGCA also has signed a two-year contract with the International Civil Aviation Organization to boost security measures at the airport.