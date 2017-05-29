US firm wins deal to oversee Dubai's District 7 project

US-based Parsons has announced that it has been awarded a contract for the design and construction supervision at District 7 – an AED4 billion project being developed by MAG Property Development in Meydan City, Dubai.

District 7 is a mixed-use community within the Meydan Master Development, comprising 35 residential buildings, a clubhouse, a retail zone, office space, and public green areas.

The architecture and buildings scope includes residential buildings, townhouses, large villas, a sales centre, and several utility buildings.

In addition to the concept and detailed design of all of the buildings, Parsons said in a statement that it will also complete the master planning, infrastructure, and landscape architecture for the entire site.

“This is our first buildings contract with MAG Property Development, and we are excited to work with them,” said Gary Adams, Parsons Group president. “We look forward to bringing our buildings and mixed-use projects expertise to this development.”

Parsons has been working in the Middle East Africa region for more than 60 years and has offices in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain.

Parsons’ portfolio of ongoing work in the region includes buildings, residential communities, mixed-use developments, airports, highways, bridges, rail and transit, ports, water infrastructure, and oil and gas projects.