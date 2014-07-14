US, Iran say disputes remain in nuclear talks as deadline looms

Self-imposed July 20 deadline for deal looming

By Reuters
  • Monday, 14 July 2014 11:46 AM
US Secretary of State John Kerry (AFP/Getty Images)

US Secretary of State John Kerry (AFP/Getty Images)

US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday major differences persist between Iran and six world powers negotiating on Tehran's nuclear programme, with a week to go before a deadline for a deal.

The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China want Iran to reduce its nuclear fuel-making capacity to deny it any means of quickly producing atom bombs. In exchange, international sanctions that have crippled the large OPEC member's oil-dependent economy would gradually be lifted.

Iran says it is enriching uranium for peaceful energy purposes only and wants the sanctions removed swiftly. But a history of hiding sensitive nuclear work from UN inspectors raised international suspicions and the risk of a new Middle East war if diplomacy fails to yield a long-term settlement.

"Obviously we have some very significant gaps still, so we need to see if we can make some progress," Kerry said ahead of meetings with foreign ministers who flew into the Austrian capital at the weekend to breathe new life into the talks.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi delivered a similar message. He was quoted by Iran's Arabic language Al Alam television as saying that "disputes over all major and important issues still remain. We have not been able to narrow the gaps on major issues and it is not clear whether we can do it."

Kerry arrived in Vienna in the early hours after clinching a deal in Kabul with Afghanistan's presidential candidates to end the country's election crisis.

"It is vital to make certain that Iran is not going to develop a nuclear weapon and that their programme is peaceful and that's what we're here to try and achieve and I hope we can make some progress," Kerry said in Vienna.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters that Germany and the other members of the six-power group have tried to persuade Iran of the urgency of a deal.

Article continued on next page...

Related:

Stories

Kerry arrives in Vienna for Iran nuclear talks

Iranian journalist sentenced to two years and 50 lashes

Iran rejects US action in Iraq

Britain to move to re-open embassy in Iran to strengthen ties

US considers airstrikes on Iraq, holds talks with Iran

Galleries
EU 5+1 Talks with Iran

EU 5+1 Talks with Iran

Videos

Nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva

Nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking