US, Iran say disputes remain in nuclear talks as deadline looms

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Self-imposed July 20 deadline for deal looming
US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday major differences persist between Iran and six world powers negotiating on Tehran's nuclear programme, with a week to go before a deadline for a deal.
The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China want Iran to reduce its nuclear fuel-making capacity to deny it any means of quickly producing atom bombs. In exchange, international sanctions that have crippled the large OPEC member's oil-dependent economy would gradually be lifted.
Iran says it is enriching uranium for peaceful energy purposes only and wants the sanctions removed swiftly. But a history of hiding sensitive nuclear work from UN inspectors raised international suspicions and the risk of a new Middle East war if diplomacy fails to yield a long-term settlement.
"Obviously we have some very significant gaps still, so we need to see if we can make some progress," Kerry said ahead of meetings with foreign ministers who flew into the Austrian capital at the weekend to breathe new life into the talks.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi delivered a similar message. He was quoted by Iran's Arabic language Al Alam television as saying that "disputes over all major and important issues still remain. We have not been able to narrow the gaps on major issues and it is not clear whether we can do it."
Kerry arrived in Vienna in the early hours after clinching a deal in Kabul with Afghanistan's presidential candidates to end the country's election crisis.
"It is vital to make certain that Iran is not going to develop a nuclear weapon and that their programme is peaceful and that's what we're here to try and achieve and I hope we can make some progress," Kerry said in Vienna.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters that Germany and the other members of the six-power group have tried to persuade Iran of the urgency of a deal.
Article continued on next page...
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules