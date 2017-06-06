US President Trump adds pressure on Qatar with tweet

Donald Trump says Middle East leaders he met during recent trip to region accused Qatar of funding extremism

By Bloomberg
  • Tuesday, 6 June 2017 4:40 PM
US President Donald Trump with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said Middle East leaders he met during his trip to the region last month accused Qatar of financing extremism, remarks that may add pressure on the Gulf nation already facing an unprecedented campaign to isolate it.

“During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology,” Trump said on Twitter Tuesday morning. “Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!”

Saudi Arabia and three regional allies - the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain - accused their fellow Gulf Cooperation Council member of supporting a range of violent groups, from proxies of Shiite Muslim Iran to the Sunni militants of al-Qaeda and ISIL.

They suspended flights and sea travel to Qatar, ordering Qatari diplomats and citizens out.

Qatar dismissed the charges as baseless, and said the Saudis are seeking to dominate the region.

